106th Rescue Wing completes medical air drop mission, PBMC receives $5M donation to fund ER expansion
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
When she was needed, Senior Airman Tapia-Puma came to the rescue for the 106th Rescue Wing
$5 million donation to help fund emergency department expansion at PBMC in Riverhead
NORTHFORKER
The Summer Plan: 21 Events to Bookmark
North Fork Dream Home: Lakeside living with views of the Long Island Sound
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52.