Shirley Ann Brown, 75, of Riverhead passed away on Mary 24, 2022, after a long illness.

Shirley had an incredible zest for life and loved to have fun. She enjoyed antiquing, arts and crafts and loved animals. Shirley was an amazing godmother to her two godchildren, Christopher and Lisa, and a doting mother of her two cats, Twiggs and Mouse.

Shirley is survived by her best friend, Barbara Keller (Bill), and her two godchildren, Christopher Keller (Denicka) and Lisa Dodds (Mark) of Clermont, Fla. She is also survived by her cousins, Verna Gannone, Donna Lapienski, Barry Greco, Bill Dohanich, Ann Kaler, Mary Ruzicka, Cathy Fuller and Margaret DeSanto, and their families.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, May 31, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, at St. Ann’s Episcopal Church in Sayville.

Memorial donations may be made to Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton (kentanimalshelter.com).

