Tax incentives sought for propane facility, SWR golfer finishes 11th at states

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

After receiving site plan approval, tax incentives sought for propane facility

Girls Golf: SWR junior ties for 11th in state tourney

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Town may borrow $29.1M to build new justice court, police headquarters

Mattituck Fire District residents reject firehouse expansion

Guest Spot: Greenport Village needs smarter planning methods

NORTHFORKER

Watermark of Wading River opens for brunch, lunch and dinner

North Fork sculptor Arden Scott, a force in the art world for decades, showing two new exhibits here this month

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 62. Showers are likely overnight.