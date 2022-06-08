Tax incentives sought for propane facility, SWR golfer finishes 11th at states
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
After receiving site plan approval, tax incentives sought for propane facility
Girls Golf: SWR junior ties for 11th in state tourney
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold Town may borrow $29.1M to build new justice court, police headquarters
Mattituck Fire District residents reject firehouse expansion
Guest Spot: Greenport Village needs smarter planning methods
NORTHFORKER
Watermark of Wading River opens for brunch, lunch and dinner
North Fork sculptor Arden Scott, a force in the art world for decades, showing two new exhibits here this month
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 62. Showers are likely overnight.