Robert Lehmann of Bayonet Point, Fla., formerly of Southold, died Dec. 3, 2021. He was 87 years old.

Bob was born on Aug. 21, 1934, to Charles and Alice Lehmann. After graduating from high school, he joined the Navy as a firefighter. He worked for the New York Telephone Company and retired from Verizon. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and gardening.

Predeceased by his parents and his sister, Janet, Bob is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann; his sons, Kevin (Claudia) and Darryl; daughter Kimberly Smolowitz; stepchildren Gregory (Kristen) Rishe, Karen (John) Mayberry, David Rishe, Amy Rishe and John Beauvais; 12 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.



The family will receive visitors Saturday, June 11, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services will be held at 3 p.m.



Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Marliere Hospice House or a charity of your choice.

This is a paid notice.