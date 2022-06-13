Flanders resident Ruth B. Bennett-Kimble died June 8, 2022, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 70.

Born June 12, 1951, in Orangeburg, S.C., she was the daughter of George and Susie (Jones) Bennett.

Ms. Bennett-Kimble worked as a nurse’s aide at Sunrest Nursing Home in Port Jefferson. She was a member of Goodwill AME Zion Church in Riverside. Family said she enjoyed traveling, casinos and being with family.

She is survived by her husband, Johnnie Lee Kimble; her children, Eric Bennett and Sylvia Bennett, both of Mastic, and Shannon Kimble of Flanders; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Friday, June 17, from 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.