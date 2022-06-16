Riverhead resident Angelo L. Stavropoulos died June 13, 2022, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 68.

Mr. Stavropoulos was the owner of the Peconic Bay Diner in Riverhead.

Born Feb. 27, 1954, in Greece, he was the son of Lazaros and Eleni (Papasoulis) Stavropoulos. He married Chrissy Konstantatos in 1983 in Greenlawn, N.Y.

He enjoyed fishing, playing with his grandchildren, yard sales, gardening, traveling, spending time with friends and family, and helping people.

Predeceased by his parents, brother Billy and sister Maria, he is survived by his wife, Chrissy; his children, Lazaros (Christina), of Levittown, Eleni (George) of Ronkonkoma and Chloe (Keith) of Holbrook; his siblings, Voula, Yiota, Yiannoula, Panos and Harry; and four grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, June 23, from 3 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, at St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church in Blue Point, followed by interment at Commack Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.