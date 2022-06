Mildred C. Meyer of Westhampton, formerly of East Hampton, Sag Harbor and Riverhead, died June 21, 2022. She was 96.

The family will receive visitors Monday, June 27, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, with a funeral service at 8 p.m.

Graveside services will take place at noon Tuesday, June 28, at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in East Hampton.