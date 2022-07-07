Real Estate Transfers: July 7, 2022

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated May 23-29, 2022.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Ives, L, to Scott, Paul, 265 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-86-3-2.5), (V), $870,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Vistas Baiting Hollow to Forino, Daniel, 2101 Fox Hill Dr, #2101 (600-40.4-1-6), (R), $410,000

• Vistas Baiting Hollow to Norbury, Brianna, 2105 Fox Hill Dr, #2105 (600-40.4-1-10), (R), $410,000

• Vistas Baiting Hollow to Vargas, Steven, 4106 Fox Hill Dr, #4106 (600-40.4-1-23), (R), $395,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Martilotta, E, to Saroyan, Vartges, 2700 Depot Ln (1000-102-2-2.5), (R), $700,000

• Horton, W, & King, M, to Lang, Peter, 825 New Suffolk Rd (1000-109-7-4.3), (R), $775,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Battery Barlow LLC to Fisher Island Community, Center Inc, Fox Ln (1000-12-1-1.2), (R), $240,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Innes, J by Heirs to Lezama, Filiberto, 65 Maple Ave (900-144-2-57), (V), $8,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Troyan, C Trust to Schoensang Properties LLC, 700 Robinson Rd (1000-34-5-17), (V), $499,000

• Jurzenia, E, & Burden, J, to Silver Sands Holdings I, &1,8,10,12,13,14,15 & 45-6 (1000-47-2-9), (C), $12,474,000

• Silver Sands Motel to Silver Sands Holdings I, 1400 Silvermere Rd & 133-2-8 (1000-47-2-11), (C), $1,032,500

• Dickey, J, & Ward, J, to Hanson, Christopher, 220 North St (1001-2-6-7), (R), $700,000

• Alexander, J, & Straus, L, to Schwartz, Joshua, 428 Kaplan Ave (1001-4-1-17.1), (R), $906,000

• Eckstrom, N, & Saavedra to Sease, Drew, 502 Front St (1001-4-4-28.1), (R), $1,350,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Wherry, J by Executor to Scarnato, Stephen & Stephen, 37 6th St (600-90-2-38), (R), $699,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Shaw, R & N, to Shaw, Matthew, 2300 Aldrich Ln (1000-125-1-2.22), (R), $650,000

• Conrad, P & D, to Ekeler, Bastiaan, 595 Albo Dr (1000-126-2-11), (R), $865,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Auquilla, J & J, to Bhattacharya, Nirmala, 5 Sebastian Dr (600-17-1-5.10), (R), $610,000

• Pegasus Capital LLC to Miller, Lorraine, 12 Tyler Dr (600-64-1-6.5), (R), $600,000

• Diaz, N, to Tretola, Thomas, 20 Josie Ct (600-81-3-31.4), (R), $750,000

• G & Z Riverhead Community to Thomsen, Janet, 450 Middle Country Rd, #11 (600-82.4-2-11), (R), $517,500

• 609 Northville Tpke to Row in Oak LLC, 617 Northville Tpke (600-106-3-14.1), (R), $600,000

• Mulligan, T Trust to Epley and Sons Development, 246 W Main St (600-128-3-29), (R), $682,500

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Monti, N, to Viviano, Salvatore, 10 Burro Hall Ln (700-14-2-60.7), (R), $1,400,000

• Hoye, M, by Executor to Cummings, William, 133 S Midway Rd (700-23-2-14), (R), $1,475,000

• Harris, G & S, to Taylor, Todd, 1 Shorewood Rd (700-23-2-27), (V), $520,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• LaMorte/Poncato, C, to Cai, Jing, 111 Second St (600-92-6-1), (R), $715,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Bashian, H, to Kurusyan, Ermenak, 58425 CR 48 (1000-44-2-15), (R), $1,075,000

• Shanks, D & E, to Heitel, Stephen, 1165 Calves Neck Rd (1000-63-7-34), (R), $2,850,000

• Palmer, K, to Tarpey Jr, Martin, 2555 Youngs Ave, #8A (1000-63.2-1-16), (C), $533,000

• Torkelsen, T & J, to Jung, Richard, 3675 Wells Ave (1000-70-4-4), (R), $1,460,000

• JRMJ Properties LLC to Mongelli, Johnny, 3715 Main Bayview Rd (1000-78-2-14), (R), $751,500

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Von Wehren, L, to Radimer, Richard, 40 Locust Rd (600-27-3-64), (R), $387,000

• Skorupski, E & H, to Coppola, Dominick, 14 Cambridge Ct (600-36-2-1.19), (R), $630,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)