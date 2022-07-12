Update: East Quogue man killed in hit-and-run crash

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash on County Road 104 early Tuesday morning, according to Southampton Town police.

Police are searching for a tan 2002 GMC Envoy with passenger-side damage that allegedly fled the scene. Police identified the victim as Leroy Quinton-Ferry, 38, of East Quogue.

Police received several 911 calls at about 5:45 a.m. The crash occurred at the cross street of Pine Street in Riverside, police said.

Southampton patrol officers responded along with New York State Troopers, the Riverhead Fire Department and the Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance. The motorcyclist was found laying in the roadway. He had been driving a 2009 Hayabusa motorcycle northbound on CR 104 when the collision occurred. The SUV fled eastbound from CR 104 on Pine Street.

A section of County Road 104 was closed to traffic between Ludlam Avenue and near the Riverside traffic circle for most of the morning. The road had reopened by around 11 a.m.

Southampton detectives are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Southampton police at 631-702-2230.