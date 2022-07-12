Frances J. Stelzer, a lifelong Mattituck resident, died Monday, July 4, 2022. She was 90 years old.

Frances was born Oct. 16, 1931, in Greenport, N.Y., to Josephine Anna (Zaweski) and Alex H. Zanieski Sr. She was one of four children. Raised in Mattituck, she graduated from Mattituck High School.

On April 18, 1953, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, she married the love of her life, Carl E. Stelzer Sr., and together they had four children and made their home in Mattituck.

Frances was a stay-at-home mom and sold Avon products when she was not spending time with her family. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, a member of the Mattituck Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and a member of Sacred Heart School Mothers Club.

Predeceased by her husband, Carl Sr., and siblings Dorothy Smith and Anthony Zanieski, she is survived by her children, Laura Reilly (Norman) of Mattituck, Carl E. “Eddie” Stelzer Jr. of Mattituck, Teresa Romanski (Thomas Sr.) of Riverhead and Barbara Dammers (Keith) of Calverton; grandchildren Thomas Romanski Jr., Caron Reilly, Kelly Hickey, Diana Van Vliet, Jacqueline Reilly, Kenneth Reilly, Brianna Dammers and Veronica Stelzer; great-grandchildren Aiden Reilly, Declan Van Vliet and Callan Van Vliet; and brother Alex H. Zanieski Jr. (Joan) of Mattituck.

The family received visitors July 7 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services were held July 8 at the funeral home, with Father Ryszard Ficek officiating. Interment followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care.

This is a paid notice.