Anita Moran

Beloved mother, grandmother and friend, Anita Moran of Peconic went to her heavenly home on the morning of July 11, 2022 at the age of 87.

Anita grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y., where she attended Saint Angela Hall and graduated with a B.A. in education from Fordham University in 1956.

She then taught elementary school in Valley Stream, N.Y., and Cutchogue, N.Y. She also taught piano, a favorite passion of hers. Anita lived in Malverne and Sayville before moving to the North Fork in 1969. There she was an active member of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, N.Y., where she taught CCD for 20 years and served as a member of the consolation ministry.

Known for her kindness, gentleness, selflessness and joyful demeanor, she brought smiles to everyone she encountered and was loved by all who knew her. Through the years, her home had become a gathering place for family and friends. You could always find a full house for a famous “Grammy” waffle on a summer morning.

She’ll be greatly missed by her children Doug (Mary Ann) and Carole; grandchildren Chelsea, Kristin, Erin, Megan, Sean, Mark, Caroline and Ryan; and many dear friends. She is now back in the arms of her beloved husband, George (1987) and her son Robbie (1986), as well as her parents.

The family will receive visitors Friday, July 15, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, with interment to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, or East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue, N.Y.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staffs at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, Peconic Bay Medical Center and East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care for their care and compassion.

