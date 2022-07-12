Cops: Riverhead man charged with assault for allegedly breaking 71-year-old’s jaw

A Riverhead man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking another man’s jaw during a dispute at a mobile home park, according to Riverhead Town police.

The victim, a 71-year-old man, reportedly needed jaw and facial surgery, police said.

Police responded to the mobile home park on Forge Road at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday after being notified of the fight hat happened in late June.

Detectives investigated and determined Jermaine Stevens, 47, struck the victim and caused “significant injury.” He was charged with second-degree assault, a felony, and was held for arraignment.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said. Anyone with information can contact police at 631-727-4500.