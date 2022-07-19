Firearms dealer fined for operating without permit, Man charged in Bagel Lovers burglary

The site on Elton Street for the proposed shooting range. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

$1.5K fine paid by owner of firearms company for operating without permit at Elton Street location

Cops: Riverhead man charged with burglary

SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport man accused of selling drugs that led to overdose deaths indicted in federal court: Attorney

NORTHFORKER

New fashion exhibit in Greenport explores untold queer stories of the North Fork

North Fork Dream Home: A charming country home complete with a greenhouse and a guesthouse

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 73.