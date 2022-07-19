Firearms dealer fined for operating without permit, Man charged in Bagel Lovers burglary
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
$1.5K fine paid by owner of firearms company for operating without permit at Elton Street location
Cops: Riverhead man charged with burglary
SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport man accused of selling drugs that led to overdose deaths indicted in federal court: Attorney
NORTHFORKER
New fashion exhibit in Greenport explores untold queer stories of the North Fork
North Fork Dream Home: A charming country home complete with a greenhouse and a guesthouse
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 73.