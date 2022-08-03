Police seek public’s help to locate missing teenager

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a teenager who left Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River without permission.

Eianna Delorantis, 18, left at 10 a.m. Monday and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a burgundy colored short-sleeve shirt, police said. She is 5-foot-5, 119 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

No foul play is suspected, police said. Police previously reported her missing in June.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.