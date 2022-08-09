Robert J. Wheeler III of Aquebogue, N.Y., passed away on July 10, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 44 years old.

Robert was born on Jan. 8, 1978, in Southampton, N.Y., to Robert J. Wheeler Jr. and Linda J. (Darnell) Wheeler. He was one of two children. He was raised in Southold, N.Y. He graduated from Southold High School in 1996 and then served in the U.S. Navy in the Mediterranean Sea from 1997 to 1999. He then moved to Oregon to be with his mother after his service.

Robert was a jack-of-all-trades and worked in several different occupations on the North Fork and in Oregon.

He was predeceased by his parents and is survived by his son, Aidan Wheeler, who was the light of his life and his biggest joy; his brother, James C. Wheeler; and many other cherished family members and treasured friends from his service, Oregon and Long Island.

A memorial service to celebrate Robert’s life will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Mattituck. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to the Go2 Foundation for Lung Cancer or East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care.

