Tina M. Barnes of Wading River died on Aug. 11, 2022. She was 94 years old.

Tina was an honest, hard-working, sweet woman, deeply committed to her husband and family. She was retired from the jury room of the Suffolk County courts.

She was her family center and never forgot her loved ones’ birthdays. She was the family communicator and loved having family gatherings. She was a renowned cook and refused to allow anyone to remain hungry in her home. She was an irreplaceable mother of 74 years, and she is deeply missed.

Tina was predeceased by her husband of 75 years, Leroy E. Barnes Sr., and is survived by her children, Susan Stephens (Gary), Joan Elliott, Diane Barnes-Gray (Mark), Leroy Jr. (Maureen) and Donna Barnes; five grandchildren, Aaron, Jeffrey, Tara, Rachel and Tim; and five great-grandchildren, Amelia and Braydon, Hayden, Enzo, and Adriana.

She was buried alongside her husband at Calverton National Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.