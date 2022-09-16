Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance seeks to implement full billing policy, Application submitted to Riverhead IDA for transfer of EPCAL land

A view inside the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps headquarters. (Credit: Nicole Smith/file)

Here are the headlines for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps seeks to implement full billing policy

Joint application between Town, CAT submitted to Riverhead IDA for transfer of EPCAL land

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Q&A: Developer Rona Smith talks process and solutions after affordable housing proposal fails

NORTHFORKER

The accidental farmers behind Mattituck Mushrooms

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of September 17

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 60.