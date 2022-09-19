Frances A. Kayton of Cutchogue, N.Y., passed away at home on Sept. 15, 2022, after a four-year battle with polymyositis and scleroderma.

Born April 13, 1945, in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Frances (Sheehan) and John Toner.

Fran was predeceased by her husband, John “Jack” Kayton, whom she married in 1971 in Brooklyn. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Marie Kayton, M.D., of East Falmouth, Mass. Fran also leaves behind her loving siblings, Kathleen Culver of Cutchogue and John Toner and sister-in-law Margaret (Peggy) Toner of Mattituck. Aunt Fran will be greatly missed by Daniel (Noel) Toner, Robert Culver, Barbara Culver, Brendan Toner and Mary Kate (William) Tomasi.

Frances graduated from Nazareth College in 1966 and started working as a New York City teacher. The majority of her career was at Abraham Lincoln High School in Brooklyn. She also was a substitute teacher at Mattituck and Greenport school districts from 1989 to 1996.

Fran and Jack moved to Cutchogue as summer people in 1984. As they quickly spent more time in Cutchogue, they moved out permanently in 1989 to provide a better life for their daughter. Prior to her illness, Fran was a lector at Sacred Heart Parish. She began as a lector in the 1970s at St. Columba Parish in Brooklyn.

Fran loved to knit, crochet and quilt. Many family and friends are lucky to have beautiful creations with the label Made Especially for You by Frances A. Kayton. One of Frances’ biggest accomplishments was running 12 New York City marathons. Until she became ill, she would still jog five miles a day.

The family received visitors for a wake on Sept. 18 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck and the Rite of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church on Sept. 19. Following the funeral, Fran was laid to rest beside her husband at East Marion Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Health Home Care, which provided many services to Frances over the past four years.

