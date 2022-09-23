Riverhead Charter School debuts new high school facility, Art and sensory play lab opens

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Charter School debuts new high school facility on Sound Avenue

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Developers, advisory commission frustrated by response to housing crisis

NORTHFORKER

A new art and sensory play lab opens at The Shoppes at East Wind

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of September 24

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies with a breeze today and a high temperature near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 49.

Temperatures are expected to climb back into the mid-70s over the weekend.