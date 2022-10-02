Editorial: Nominations sought for 2022 People of the Year

Awards on display at the beginning of the People of the Year ceremony in March 2018. (Credit: Madison Fender/file)

There are few bigger thrills for us as a media organization than our annual People of the Year awards. The winners’ stories of community service, dedication and perseverance are always inspirational.

Choosing the recipients is a painstaking process. It takes several months to compile all the information on the worthy nominees and then narrow it down to just a handful of winners from among them. But the effort pays off every time when we see their genuine thanks and joy at being honored.

People of the Year is a tradition that dates back more than three decades — one that has grown in recent years.

As we near October, it’s time to start thinking about deserving candidates for this year’s awards. And once again, we’re asking the community for help in identifying nominees.

With their nominations, our readers have always played perhaps the most important role in the selection process.

In January, we’ll name an educator, businessperson, community leader, sports person and overall person of the year. In addition, we’ll honor someone working in the local food, wine, hospitality, entertainment or agricultural industry with our northforker of the year designation.

Historically, our winners represent a wide range of the communities we cover. Last year, we honored the operations director of North Fork Animal Welfare League, a businessman who organizes multiple community events, the athletes in Riverhead who persevered through a missed year and a Greenport educator who has mentored hundreds of students, among others.

We realize there are a great many people doing big things in their community who don’t seek the spotlight. As a result, the work they do goes largely unheralded. These are the folks we’re talking about. Do you know such a person? Tell us about them.

Nominations can be sent to editor Joe Werkmeister at P.O. Box 1500, Mattituck, NY 11952. Or you can email him at [email protected] Please include People of the Year in the subject line.

We will accept nominations through Friday, Nov. 18.

Tell us why the person or group you are nominating deserves recognition — and please be sure to include your phone number and email so we can follow up.