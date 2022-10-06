Daily Update: Thomas Cutinella’s memory lives on in heart transplant recipient, Hockey rink coming to EPCAL

Karen Crowell holds her baby, Colette, and a picture of Thomas Cutinella, the 16-year-old Shoreham-Wading River football player whose heart she received in October 2014. The organ donation saved her life and allowed her to become a mother in May. (Courtesy of LiveOnNY)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Thomas Cutinella’s heart gave her a second chance at life. Now Karen Crowell is a mother.

Town Board authorizes agreement to bring ice hockey ‘bubble’ rink to EPCAL

Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 6, 2022

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

In tentative budget, supervisor pitches 0.69% tax hike for 2023

Performing arts programs at CAST continue this weekend with free ‘Brass and Blues’ concert

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of Oct. 6

This local crafter turns gourds into works of art

Sign up now to participate in CAST’s third annual Festival of Trees

WEATHER

Sunny skies return today and the high temperature will reach 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 54.