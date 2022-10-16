SWR revives tradition of homecoming parade: Photos

The high school mascot leads the homecoming parade. (Credit: Bill Landon)

A tradition was brought back to life at Shoreham-Wading River High School with the return of a homecoming parade.

The high school held the parade in the high school parking lot Saturday afternoon and officials said it’s the first parade since the 2011 school year.

Students created floats with the theme of Hollywood movies.

Superintendent Gerard Poole said the parade was “a celebration of Wildcat pride.”

The parade preceded the football team’s game against Kings Park. The Wildcats ended up falling 44-33 and are now 3-3 in Division IV.

See photos below:

Photos by Bill Landon