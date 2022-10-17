John Philip Dietzel, a former resident of Riverhead and Southold, died Oct. 13, 2022, at San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenport. He was 92.

Born Dec. 23, 1929, in Brooklyn, he was the son of Adam and Fannie (Haeni) Dietzel.

John served with the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954. He worked as a certified public accountant for various companies.

He was a member, volunteer and treasurer for Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greenport, and was a member of the Masons for 75 years.

He met his future wife, Dorothy (née Zimmermann), at Queens College, where they were both studying accounting. They just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. He lived in Glendale; New Hyde Park for 30 years; Southold for 15 years; and then Riverhead for 16 years.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his son, David Dietzel (Beth); and two grandchildren, Elizabeth Angus and Kathryn Dietzel.

The family received visitors Oct. 16 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service took place Oct. 17 at the funeral home, with the Rev. Roger Joslin officiating. Burial, with military honors, followed at Nassau Knolls Cemetery in Port Washington.

Memorial donations may be made to Masonic Medical Research Institute, 2150 Bleecker St., Utica, NY 13501; or Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 768 Main St., Greenport, NY 11944.

