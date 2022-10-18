Police searching for two more teens from Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch

David Clements, left, and Juan Rodriguez Flores.

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate two teenagers who left the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch without permission.

Juan Rodriguez Flores, 17, and David Clements, 18, left together on foot toward an unknown destination, police said. Both have connections to western Long Island and Juan has been known to frequent the Bay Shore area. David has been known to frequent Nassau County.

No foul play is suspected.

Juan is Hispanic, about 5 foot 6, 165 pounds and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants. Davis is white, about 5 foot 10, 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.

Police sent out a notification seeking public’s help Monday to find Nasir Scruggs, 16.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.