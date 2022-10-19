Daily Update: Three Riverhead schools identified as needing improvement, Farmers feeling impacts of summer drought
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Summer drought hits farm wallets on the North Fork
Riverhead administrator outlines School Comprehensive Education Plans
Aquebogue murder trial ends in mistrial after second juror dismissed
Boys Golf: This league championship is all Riverhead’s
Riverhead BIDMA awarded $16.7K as part of Suffolk County Downtown Revitalization grants
Police searching for two more teens from Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
In new 1st Assembly District, longtime incumbent faces new challenger from Southold
NORTHFORKER
North Fork TV Festival to honor ‘Succession’ star
Celebrate life and death at RG|NY for Día de Muertos
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.