Daily Update: Three Riverhead schools identified as needing improvement, Farmers feeling impacts of summer drought

William Galati, the executive director of secondary curriculum, grants and student outcomes, at last week’s school board meeting. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Summer drought hits farm wallets on the North Fork

Riverhead administrator outlines School Comprehensive Education Plans

Aquebogue murder trial ends in mistrial after second juror dismissed

Boys Golf: This league championship is all Riverhead’s

Riverhead BIDMA awarded $16.7K as part of Suffolk County Downtown Revitalization grants

Police searching for two more teens from Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

In new 1st Assembly District, longtime incumbent faces new challenger from Southold

NORTHFORKER

North Fork TV Festival to honor ‘Succession’ star

Celebrate life and death at RG|NY for Día de Muertos

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.