Joseph Van de Wetering

Joseph Van de Wetering, born April 25, 1936, in Naaldwijk, the Netherlands, to Catherine and Anton Van de Wetering, passed away peacefully on Oct. 20, 2022, after an 11-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.

He is survived by the love of his life, Patricia, to whom he was married 57 memorable years; his four daughters, Terry (Greg), Kathleen (Vito), Carolyn (Greg) and Christine (Chris); and 10 grandchildren, Rebecca (John), Thomas, Kaitlin, Eric, Luke, Stephen, Joseph, Natalie, Jack and Madison; and his great-grandson, Guy. His grandchildren were his most treasured loved ones, and they all loved and adored their Opa. He is also survived by his siblings Trudy, Tina and his best friend, Jack; and many nieces and nephews who all loved their Uncle Joe. He was predeceased by his brothers Peter and Ted and sisters Martha and Elly.

Joseph worked as an engineering director at Grumman for 33 years. He retired to his dream house in Baiting Hollow and poured himself into serving his community. He led a task force to revitalize Riverhead, served as chairman of the board of Central Suffolk Hospital and was pivotal in the transformation to Peconic Bay Medical Center. He helped establish Grumman Memorial Park in Calverton and served as an active member of the Calverton Civic Association. He worked tirelessly in attempting to establish a YMCA in our community. He was an active Eucharistic minister and lector at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church in Wading River, where he and his wife were faithful parishioners.

Joseph was an idealist and an eternal optimist. He traveled the world with his wife by his side. He is a role model to his family and his community of what a loyal, faithful, selfless, philanthropic, outstanding citizen should be. We should all learn from his shining example of how to live a purposeful life.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Oct. 28, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home in Wading River. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church. Interment will follow at Wading River Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph’s name to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at michaeljfox.org.

