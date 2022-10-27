Daily Update: Congressional candidates share views on key issues, Barnes & Noble announces opening date
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Closer Look Podcast: Fleming, LaLota share views on key issues
Barnes & Noble announces Nov. 2 opening for new Riverhead location
Officials say county cyberattack won’t have impact on upcoming election
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Boys Soccer: Short-handed Tuckers put up fight, but fall in Class B semifinals
Town may team up with Greenport to save village ice rink
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork this Halloween weekend
Take a tour of the North Fork’s public art, from Riverhead to Southold
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies with a high near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.