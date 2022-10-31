Cops: Suspect fires shot at clerk fleeing robbery outside Riverhead gas station

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

Riverhead Town police are investigating a pair of armed robberies that reportedly occurred Sunday night.

A gas station employee at the Mobil gas station at 1575 Old Country Road told police a man displayed a handgun and demanded money. The employee complied and was able to escape and run across Pulaski Street. The suspect followed the clerk and fired the handgun, police said.

No injuries were reported and the suspect fled eastbound on Pulaski Street.

Police were notified at about 10:17 p.m. and detectives arrived at the scene to investigate. Police recovered evidence at the scene confirming a shot was fired.

Police released a description of the suspect as a man wearing a black ski mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Less than two hours earlier, police were notified of a separate robbery on Third Street. At this time, police do not believe two incidents are related.

A victim in that case was approached by a suspect who displayed what appeared to be a handgun and demanded the victim’s money. The victim complied and the suspect, a man, fled the area southbound on East Avenue. There were no injuries.

Police were notified at 8:49 p.m. of that robbery.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential, police said.