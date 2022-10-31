Marie P. Wiedler, 89, of Riverhead, died Oct. 26, 2022.

She was the beloved wife of the late Stephen Wiedler; cherished mother to Stephen (Judy) Wiedler, Patricia Kiernan, Ellen (Bob) LaVardera, Thomas Wiedler and Edward Wiedler; loving grandmother to Stephen, Kelly, Daniel, James, Lindsay, Courtney; and proud great-grandmother to Olivia and Stephen.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 2 to 4:30 and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.