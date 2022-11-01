Carolyn J. Schnebel of Riverhead Village and former longtime resident of Hampton Bays, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. She was 75.

The family will receive friends Friday, Nov. 4, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Funeral services will be held during the visitation, officiated by Pastor Tracy Moore. Interment will be private at Good Ground Cemetery in Hampton Bays.

Memorial donations may be made to Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.