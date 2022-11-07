Voter’s Guide 2022: Candidates, endorsements, polling places

A polling station in Riverhead. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Voters across Suffolk County will head to the polls tomorrow, Nov. 8, to cast ballots deciding a long list of contested races and propositions.

In Riverhead, voters will elect candidates for Congress, state Senate and Assembly as well as decide on two ballot proposals that would address environmental initiatives throughout New York State and set term limits for the offices of county executive, county legislator and county comptroller.

Voters will also cast ballots on several statewide elections this year, headlined by the big ticket item: incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul against Republican challenger Lee Zeldin in the race for governor.

Beyond the gubernatorial race, there are contested races for U.S. Senate, state Attorney General, state comptroller, Suffolk County clerk and county comptroller.

There are several judge positions on the ballot, with most candidates running with the backing of the Democratic, Republican and Conservative parties.

The News-Review has you covered with everything you need to know before voting. Scroll below for profiles on the candidates, endorsements and a list of Election Day polling places.

Candidates

Propositions

Endorsements

Where to vote

Voters who didn’t participate in early or absentee voting must vote at their specific location for their election district. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Unsure of your election district? Visit voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.

Here’s where to vote on Election Day:

• Election Districts 6 and 9: American Legion Post 273, Hubbard Avenue

• ED 3 and 4: Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St., Riverhead

• EDs 8 and 16: George Young Community Center, South Jamesport Avenue, Jamesport

• ED 11: Glenwood Village recreation center, 1661 Route 58, Riverhead

• EDs 12 and 22: John Wesley Village community building, 1 Aldersgate, Riverhead

• EDs 14 and 19: Riley Avenue Elementary School, Calverton

• EDs 2 and 5: Riverhead Fire Department headquarters, Roanoke Avenue

• EDs 7, 13 and 21: Town Senior Center, Shade Tree Lane, Aquebogue

• EDs 1, 10, 17, 18: St. John the Baptist Church, North Country Road, Wading River

• EDs 15 and 20: Wading River Congregational Church, North Country Road, Wading River