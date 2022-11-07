Daily Update: A guide to Election Day, Town establishes guidelines for marijuana sales

A polling station in Riverhead. (Credit: Tara Smith)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Voter’s Guide 2022: Candidates, endorsements, polling places

Board passes measure to establish guidelines for marijuana in Riverhead Town

Girls Soccer: MacArthur goalkeeper’s tough saves help end SWR’s season in Long Island final

Police Blotters: Unemployment scam reported, Flanders man arrested for DWI

Football: In battle of run vs. pass, it’s the Panthers’ running game that ends SWR’s season

Highway superintendent says loose leaves won’t be picked up until town comes up with $219K

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Housing advisory board presents ideas

Boys Soccer: Greenport advances to state semifinal with 5-2 win in Southeast Regional

With space tight at shelter, North Fork Animal Welfare League encourages residents to consider adopting or fostering

Police Blotter: Investigation ongoing after Laurel woman scammed out of $26,000

NORTHFORKER

Encanto Crêpes & Cafe to open in Greenport

Welcome to ‘The Bungalow’

Where to dine on the North Fork on Thanksgiving Day

One Minute on the North Fork: A visit to Turtle Manor

Join a North Fork winter CSA for fruits, vegetables, eggs and more

What’s for sale on the North Fork in East Marion

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for light rain throughout the morning and the low tonight will be around 43.