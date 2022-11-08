MaryEllen Terkelson L’Hommedieu, 80, of Concord, Va., died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. She was the wife of the late David Howard L’Hommedieu and a former resident of Riverhead.

Born in Port Jefferson, N.Y., on Nov. 2, 1942, she was a daughter of Beatrice Meyers Terkelson and Eugene Hamilton Terkelson. MaryEllen loved her family who lovingly called her “G-Ma” and “GiGi.” She enjoyed crafts and crocheting and was artistic.

She is survived by four children, Gary Wade L’Hommedieu and wife Tammy of Hampton Bays, N.Y., Sheryl Lynn Burghardt of Lynchburg, Va., Jerina Marie Kuettner and husband Joe of Concord, Va., and Gregory Scott L’Hommedieu and wife Becky of Salisbury, N.C.; one brother, Randy Lee Terkelson, and wife Diane; one sister, Teri Lynn Cestaro, and husband Al; 13 grandchildren, Nicole L’Hommedieu (John Loetscher), Jessica Burghardt, Derrick Kuettner, Kyle Palazzolo (Hailey), Matthew Burghardt, Lyndsay Wood (John), Tyler L’Hommedieu (Amy), Ryan Palazzolo (Kristen), Trever L’Hommedieu (Geethika), Hunter L’Hommedieu (Karley), Brett Kuettner (Brooke), Bailey Kuettner (Blake) and Rex L’Hommedieu; seven great-grandchildren, Sean, Jemma, Grayson, Decker, Colton, Ava and Lilah; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Lou Reynolds.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial contribution please consider Centra Hospice, 2097 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501.

The family would like to express a special thank-you to Centra Hospice for their compassionate care of MaryEllen.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting robinsonfuneral.com.

