Daily Update: Budget approved in split vote, Loose leaf pickup to continue after agreement reached
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town Board, highway superintendent reach agreement on loose leaf pickup
In split vote, Town Board votes to adopt 2023 budget
Column: Research on local slave history bears fruit
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Cross Country: Zappulla, Vaccarella lead Mattituck boys and girls teams to state championship meet
Consultant to start revamp of zoning in Southold Town
NORTHFORKER
My favorite things: Norine Pennacchia
SOUTHFORKER
South Fork Dream Home: A mid-century gem on West Neck Harbor
WEATHER
It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 33.