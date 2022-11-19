Police Blotters: Flanders woman reports car stolen from her driveway

Southampton Town police headquarters in Hampton Bays. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

• A Flanders caller told Southampton Town police her 2022 Toyota Camry was stolen from her driveway last Tuesday. She said she’s unsure how it was taken, since the vehicle was locked and she has the keys. Responding officers completed a stolen vehicle report and larceny affidavit, and notified a detective.

• Mario Chamale, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated following his arrest on East Main Street and Roanoke Avenue Saturday night.

• Roy Johnson, age and address unavailable, was charged with grand larceny last Thursday following his arrest on West Main Street. Additional information was not available.

• Robert Molter, age and address unavailable, was charged with second-degree assault following his arrest in Jamesport Monday.

• A man reportedly stole $770 worth of clothing from the Polo Ralph Laurent store at Tanger Outlets Monday afternoon. The suspect fled in an unknown direction, police said.

• Police say three woman removed $350 worth of coats from the Bloomingdale’s store at Tanger Outlets and fled the area Monday, according to police.

• A 2008 Dodge sedan was reported stolen from Dynamic Radiator on West Main Street Friday morning.

Southampton police arrested a Calverton woman in Sagaponack on Friday for driving a vehicle with suspended registration. Danielle Robinette, 31, did not have insurance for the vehicle either, according to a police report. Her vehicle was impounded and she was charged with operating a motor vehicle without insurance and a violation for driving with suspended registration.

• A caller told police on Sunday that a man stole a 12-pack of White Claws from a Flanders store, fleeing across the street. Police did not find the suspect.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.