Woman found dead in Wading River Sunday; police say no criminality suspected

The body was found in a wooded area near 20th Street. (Credit: Google Maps)

A women believed to be between 35 and 40 years old was found dead Sunday afternoon in a wooded area behind 20th Street in Wading River, according to Riverhead Town police.

Investigators do not believe the woman was the victim of a crime and “no apparent criminality caused the woman’s death,” a police release Monday said.

Police received a 911 call just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday. A resident walking his dog in the area found the woman’s body. Riverhead detectives began an investigation along with the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police have not yet identified the woman. She is described as white with dyed red hair. She was wearing a black jacket and camouflage pants.

20th Street is located off Hulse Landing Road.

Anyone who can help identify the woman is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500, ext. 312. Calls can also be directed to 631-727-3333. All calls will be kept confidential.