Daily Update: Teacher waits for heart and liver transplants, CAST faces ‘unprecedented’ demand

Rebecca Szymanski and her brother David. Ms. Szymanski, a native of Shoreham who teaches in the Mattituck-Cutchogue School District, is awaiting a heart and liver transplant. (Courtesy photo)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

A note to our readers: The Daily Update will return Monday, Nov. 28. Happy Thanksgiving!

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Community fundraising for Shoreham native awaiting heart, liver transplants

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

CAST, other organizations, face ‘unprecedented’ demand as need on North Fork skyrockets

Southold Town Board may consider guidelines for supporting struggling aid groups

NORTHFORKER

Food for Thought: North Fork chefs share their thoughts on kitchen essentials

Claudia Fleming’s new cookbook offers sweet and savory recipes meant to be made at home

SOUTHFORKER

Cook this now: Martha Stewart’s Maple Cinnamon Butternut Squash Pie

South Fork Dream Home: A historic barn reimagined as a modern space for living and entertaining

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight is around 33.