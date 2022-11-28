John M. Wooten, 63, formerly of Riverhead, passed away on Nov. 21, 2022, at his home in Cummings, Ga.

John grew up and worked in the Town of Riverhead for most of his life. He started his career in the field of electrical and plumbing at Glenwood Village, where he worked for over 20 years. He moved on to furnace repair and servicing for McBurnie Fuels in Southold.

Some of John’s activities included volunteering at Riverhead Fire Department in the Reliable Engine Company. He enjoyed bowling and pub dart leagues.

John was a father to three sons, John Jr., of Texas; Mark, of Georgia; and Travis, of Riverhead. John was a loving brother to his four brothers, Kirby Lee III, Carl, Robert and his twin, James. John was a beloved grandfather of three.

John will be remembered as a fun and happy man and very generous with his time and talent to anyone who needed him.

Services will be held at Ingram Funeral Home in Cummings, Ga., for family and close friends.

