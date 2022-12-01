Daily Update

Daily Update: Housing crisis displaces longtime residents, Local WWII veteran dies at 105

By Riverhead News-Review

This article is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound

At Maureen’s Haven in Riverhead, the staff works to assist homeless men and women across the East End with supportive services, access to care management and a safe place to stay during the winter. From left: executive director Daniel O’Shea, program manager Stacy Stanzione, Dwayne Bartlett, who handles security and is a driver, social worker Mary Caffrey and bookkeeper Millie DeMarco. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Displaced on the North Fork: Housing crisis leaves longtime residents scrambling for a place to live

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Irv Pitman, proud WWII veteran, dies at 105

Guest Spot: Greenport Village’s future is on the table

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Reporter police blotter goes national

Surozenski pulls out of commissioner’s race: Reiter expected to be elected Dec. 13

Here we go again: Proposition 3 could face recount

Shelter Island Calendar of events, Dec. 1, 2022

NORTHFORKER

Shop local this season at these holiday markets and fairs

Hidden North Fork: Find a new hobby at Riverhead Vacuum and Sewing Center 


SOUTHFORKER

Where to buy a Christmas tree on the South Fork

WEATHER

It will be sunny and breezy today with a high near 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 31.

Related Content