Margaret Kroleski passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Maryland. She was 98 years young.

She was born in Southold, N.Y., on Feb. 29, 1924, to James and Annie Gagen and lived 93 years there until moving to Maryland in 2017.

She worked at Eastern Long Island Hospital all her adult life until retiring in 1993.

She was predeceased by her husband of 31 years, John; her four brothers, Walter, Robert, Eugene and James Gagen; and her sister, Winifred Thornhill. She is survived by her daughter, Jean Bowie, and husband Deryl; sister-in-law, Rose Berryman; several nieces and nephews and their families; and many friends.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Dec. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold and on Monday, Dec. 12, at 9 a.m. A funeral will follow at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. Burial will take place at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101; and Beltsville Volunteer Fire Department, 3939 Powder Mill Road, Calverton, MD 20705.

