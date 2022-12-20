Mary C. Reichert

Longtime Southold resident Mary C. Reichert died on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. She was 83 years old.

Mary was born on Dec. 2, 1939, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Anne (McMahon) and Leslie Forbes Sumwalt. She was one of five children. She graduated from Center Moriches High School, after which she attended Suffolk County Community College.

On Nov. 15, 1958 at St. Jude’s R.C. Church in Mastic Beach, N.Y., she married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, John W. Reichert Sr. and together they had five children.

Mary worked as a real estate agent for Town and Country Real Estate as well as several other real estate agencies in town over the years. She was also an accomplished artist. She was a member of the Long Island Board of Realtors, a member of the Mastic Beach Palette & Brush Art League, a Sunday school teacher for Center Moriches Assembly of God, a member of St. James Assembly of God (where she assisted her husband in pastoral duties) and a member of Step of Faith Ministries in Shirley, N.Y. She loved her family and friends. Most of all, she loved the Lord God her Savior Jesus Christ, who gave her eternal life through His shed blood on Calvary. She was never shy to share her love of Jesus with others, wanting all to come to know Him as their Lord and Savior, too.

Mary was predeceased by her daughter Elizabeth and her siblings, Susan A. Cox, Lucille P. Seibert, John L. Sumwalt and Margaret L. Bradnick. She is survived by her husband, John Sr.; her children, John W. Reichert Jr., Albert E. Reichert, Leslie A. Reichert (fiancé Rodney Herrlin) and Hayden E. Reichert Cantwell (Lincoln); grandchildren Jennifer, Beth, Jackie, Gina, Tori, Raechel, Katherine and Jack; and great-grandchild Janelle.

The family received visitors Dec. 18 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral Services were held that evening at the funeral home, with the Rev. Andrew Bradice officiating. Family and friends were invited to join for a final farewell on Dec. 19 at the funeral home, followed by interment at Southold Presbyterian Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Mary’s name can be made to Step of Faith Ministries, 53 Surrey Circle, Shirley, NY 11967.

