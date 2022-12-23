Riverhead woman sentenced to 14 years in prison for 2021 murder

The East Main Street house where the stabbing incident occurred. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

Karen Delacruz-Reyes of Riverhead was sentenced to 14 years in prison Thursday for the stabbing death of Marta Esmerelda Carbajal Ramirez on November 18, 2021.

Suffolk County Court Judge John Collins on Thursday delivered the sentence following testimony from several of Mr. Ramirez’s relatives, who pleaded with the judge for “justice.”

He also sentenced Ms. Delacruz-Reyes to five years of post-release supervision.

Ms. Reyes and Ms. Ramirez had lived in the same house on East Main Street in Riverhead and got involved an argument that turned violent one night. At about midnight on Nov. 18, police said Ms. Delacruz-Reyes stabbed Ms. Raminez-Carbajal, leading to her death.

Ms. Delacruz-Reyes was arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter.

In court on Dec. 22, Benigna Carbajal-Raminez, the sister of Marta Esmerelda Carbajal Ramirez, said in Spanish that Nov. 19, 2021 “was the worst day in my life, when I received the news that my sister had been assassinated. It changed my life forever.”

Ms. Carbajal-Ramirez said she can no longer be happy on birthdays and holidays and said her mother ”doesn’t desire to live since her daughter’s murder.”

“We waited 13 months to be here, waiting for justice,” said Anna Carbajal, another sister.

“We do not want vengeance,” she said. “We want justice.”

Marta Alycia Carbajaj, another sister, said she sometimes calls her mother and finds her crying over the loss of her daughter.

“I am very sorry,” Karen Delacruz-Reyes said. “I know I caused you pain and I know you hate me.”

Judge Collins said he did not hear anyone say they hate Ms. Delacruz-Reyes.