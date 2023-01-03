Daily Update: LaLota to be sworn in Tuesday, Riverhead receives grant for riverfront amphitheater

Nick LaLota won the seat for the 1st Congressional District. (Credit: John Griffin) House of Representatives candidate Nick LaLota

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

LaLota to be sworn in Tuesday; calls for investigation into newly elected congressman George Santos

Town awarded pair of state grants for playground, amphitheater near riverfront

The 20 most-read News-Review posts of 2022

Two people rescued from Friday evening house fire in Riverhead

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

The 20 most-read Suffolk Times posts of 2022

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Weather Service: Foggy, rainy day in the forecast for Tuesday

Resolutions — and how to make them work: Experts weigh in on pros and cons

Shelter Island Library Board seeks candidates

Suffolk Closeup: A Ukrainian family finds refuge on the East End

New children’s book from Reporter columnist

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork this January

The List: Soup for the soul

North Fork Dream Home: Shiny new year, shiny new house

SOUTHFORKER

Take a walk through the Elizabeth A. Morton Wildlife Refuge

The South Fork’s Essential Coffee Shop List

“The Dead” is alive and well at Sag Harbor Cinema

New York Wine of the Week: Channing Daughters Tocai Friulano Petillant Naturel, Sylvanus Vineyard, $29

South Fork Dream Home: A peek into perfectly preserved Havens history on Shelter Island

WEATHER

It will be rainy today with a high temperature near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Areas of fog are possible before 4 p.m. It will remain cloudy and rainy this evening and the low will be around 46.