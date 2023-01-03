Daily Update: LaLota to be sworn in Tuesday, Riverhead receives grant for riverfront amphitheater
Happy New Year!
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
LaLota to be sworn in Tuesday; calls for investigation into newly elected congressman George Santos
Town awarded pair of state grants for playground, amphitheater near riverfront
The 20 most-read News-Review posts of 2022
Two people rescued from Friday evening house fire in Riverhead
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
The 20 most-read Suffolk Times posts of 2022
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Weather Service: Foggy, rainy day in the forecast for Tuesday
Resolutions — and how to make them work: Experts weigh in on pros and cons
Shelter Island Library Board seeks candidates
Suffolk Closeup: A Ukrainian family finds refuge on the East End
New children’s book from Reporter columnist
NORTHFORKER
10 things to do on the North Fork this January
North Fork Dream Home: Shiny new year, shiny new house
SOUTHFORKER
Take a walk through the Elizabeth A. Morton Wildlife Refuge
The South Fork’s Essential Coffee Shop List
“The Dead” is alive and well at Sag Harbor Cinema
New York Wine of the Week: Channing Daughters Tocai Friulano Petillant Naturel, Sylvanus Vineyard, $29
South Fork Dream Home: A peek into perfectly preserved Havens history on Shelter Island
WEATHER
It will be rainy today with a high temperature near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Areas of fog are possible before 4 p.m. It will remain cloudy and rainy this evening and the low will be around 46.