The 20 most-read News-Review posts of 2022

By Riverhead News-Review

Hollywood stars Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali and Julia Roberts will star in a film shooting in Riverhead Town next month.
  1. Two federal search warrants executed at Wading River homes
  2. Netflix film — featuring all-star cast — to shoot in Riverhead next month
  3. Fire at Home Depot started in outdoor lawn furniture, appears to be non-criminal
  4. Actor Ethan Hawke filming Netflix movie in Wading River
  5. Riverhead native killed in brutal attack in Oklahoma
  6. Riverhead BOE approves firing of tenured teacher
  7. 4-year-old girl dies following crash in Flanders
  8. Police: Two men shot following late night feud at downtown bar
  9. Former SWR math teacher expresses ‘deep regret’ for relationship with student as she’s sentenced to 10 years’ probation
  10. Public hearing set for April 7 on development that includes Chick-fil-A, Dunkin’ Donuts
  11. Records: Riverhead School District settled lawsuit filed by daily of elementary student who witnessed principal, teacher engaged in sexual activity
  12. Seal pup appears uninjured after climbing fish ladder en route to Riverside traffic circle
  13. Police: Laurel man arrested for shooting juvenile who knocked on his door several times and ran away
  14. Arrest made in murder of teen who went missing from Riverhead’s Timothy Hill Ranch
  15. Riverhead administrator, on leave since October, appointed to new role in East Hampton
  16. Seal pup found in Riverside traffic circle released back into the wild
  17. Cops: 49-year-old woman dies in vehicle fire outside home
  18. With traditional Polish Town Fair canceled for third straight year, smaller party planned at Polish Hall in August
  19. Riverhead man dies in single-vehicle crash in Laurel
  20. Flanders woman indicted for vehicular manslaughter following crash that caused daughter’s death

