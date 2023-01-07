Riverhead woman charged with leaving the scene of fatal pedestrian crash

A 28-year-old Riverhead woman has been charged in connection with a crash that left a pedestrian dead along Route 58, police announced Friday.

Corrilyn Rose Meyer was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident that caused a death following an investigation into the Dec. 30 crash.

Police had responded to the area of Route 58 in front of the Apple Honda Dealership around 6 p.m. that evening after receiving a report of a pedestrian that was struck while crossing the roadway by a Ford F-150 pickup.

The driver of the pickup, a 71-year-old Calverton man, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. An initial police press release noted that the victim, Dean Arnum of Middle Island, “was also possibly struck by another vehicle that left the scene.”

Authorities said Riverhead detectives conducted an “extensive” investigation alongside the New York State Police accident reconstruction team, which discovered that a 2019 Subaru Forester operated by Ms. Meyer left the scene.

Mr. Arnum, 23, was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The 71-year-old Ford operator is not facing any criminal charges, police said.

Ms. Meyer was released on a desk appearance ticket in accordance with New York State bail laws, police said.

An investigation remains ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.