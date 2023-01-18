Daily Update: Officials discuss future of EPCAL deal after Daniel Preston’s death, Event will highlight social justice stories

Daniel Preston in 2017. (File photo)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Officials: Daniel Preston’s death won’t hurt EPCAL sale

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

CAST plans first coffeehouse event featuring stories of social justice

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

School Program aimed at teaching empathy condemned: Parents pack Board of Ed meeting to protest

Sylvester Manor concerned about proposed wastewater site

Details released on Police, Highway Department contracts

Shelter Island Jr. High volleyball girls close a season to remember

NORTHFORKER

Made on the North Fork: Tattoo Art with Taboo

Where to keep warm while enjoying wine outside this winter

SOUTHFORKER

Cook this now: Mary’s mulligatawny soup

South Fork Dream Home: An East Hampton enclave with history and style

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 34.