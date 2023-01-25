Daily Update: Woman found guilty of murdering Aquebogue man, SWR girls basketball team stays undefeated
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Girls Basketball: Shoreham-Wading River stays undefeated as team looks toward playoffs
Central Islip woman found guilty of murdering Aquebogue man
Comedy night fundraiser nets over $7K for North Fork Animal Welfare League
Riverhead Tomcats manager retiring after 14 seasons, team to merge with North Fork Ospreys
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Boys Basketball: Tuckers earn decisive victory over Settlers, 70-39
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Historical Society plans summer programs for kids: Creative activities on the horizon
Island track teams in league championships: Andrea Napoles breaks school record, earns All-League honor
NORTHFORKER
Laurel Antiques offers elegant trinkets and Amish-made furniture
SOUTHFORKER
South Fork Dream Home: Add a little spice to your life with this Sag Harbor saltbox
Calling all actors! Audition for the 2023 Bay Street Theater Mainstage Season