Daily Update: Warming center opens amid arctic blast, Town aiming for federal revitalization grant
Here are the headlines for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Blast of arctic air prompts Riverhead Town to open warming shelter
Riverhead Town eyeing $25M federal grant to continue downtown revitalization
Boys Basketball: Heartbreaker in Riverhead as Waves fall in overtime
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Town Hall Notes: Hearing set on battery storage moratorium, Supervisor appoints new deputy
Southold American Legion post looks ahead with new commander
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Paw Print: The World of Peter Waldner, Feb. 3, 2023
Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Feb. 2, 2023
NORTHFORKER
Here’s which Sparkling Pointe wines to pair with Girl Scout Cookies
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of Feb. 4
SOUTHFORKER
New York Wine of the Week: 2020 Bridge Lane Red Blend, $20
Southside Sips: the Katana-tini
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with the temperature falling to just 15 degrees by 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 4, with wind chill values between -10 and -15.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.