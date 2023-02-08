Riverhead police seek public’s help to locate teen missing from Timothy Hill

Police are requesting the public’s help to locate Gary Velasquez. (Credit: Riverhead Town Police Department)

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing from Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch in Riverhead.

In a media release, police said Gary Velasquez left the Riverhead facility on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at approximately 7:45 p.m. He is described a Hispanic male with brown eyes and black braided hair. He is approximately 5’7″, 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket and red and black checkered pants, police said.

No foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.