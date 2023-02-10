Cops: Teen from the Bronx charged after being caught driving stolen car in Riverhead

A Riverhead police cruiser at the department’s headquarters on Howell Avenue. (Credit: Lilly Parnell)

Riverhead Town police arrested a 17-year-old from the Bronx Friday morning after he was found driving a stolen vehicle in the area.

According to police, an officer located a 2020 Kia Forte in the Walmart parking lot at 1890 Old County Road that had been reported stolen out of the New York City Police Department’s jurisdiction around 10:25 a.m.

The vehicle was occupied by the 17-year-old male driver and a 13-year-old female passenger, police said.

The teen, whose name was not released by police, was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and released to his family on an appearance ticket.

The 13-year-old was not arrested and also turned over to her parents, according to a news release.